1.8 m families of Balochistan to get Health Card: Dr.Rubaba

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr. Rababa Khan Baledi Saturday said the Health Card facility would be extended to 1.8 million poor families soon in the province.

She expressed these views while reviewing the progress on Health Card facility in Balochistan.

Following the vision of Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, the facility would be provided to 1.8 million families so that they could get free treatment facility of upto Rs one million at reputed private and government hospitals of Pakistan.

The plan will benefit the poor and the common man directly and quality medical facilities will be provided in the hospitals.

Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said this social initiative would provide the public with a variety of treatment options.