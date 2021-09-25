UrduPoint.com

1.8 M Families Of Balochistan To Get Health Card: Dr.Rubaba

Sumaira FH 14 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 06:30 PM

1.8 m families of Balochistan to get Health Card: Dr.Rubaba

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr. Rababa Khan Baledi Saturday said the Health Card facility would be extended to 1.8 million poor families soon in the province.

She expressed these views while reviewing the progress on Health Card facility in Balochistan.

Following the vision of Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, the facility would be provided to 1.8 million families so that they could get free treatment facility of upto Rs one million at reputed private and government hospitals of Pakistan.

The plan will benefit the poor and the common man directly and quality medical facilities will be provided in the hospitals.

Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said this social initiative would provide the public with a variety of treatment options.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Chief Minister Poor Man Progress Government Million

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th September 2021

42 minutes ago
 Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the ..

Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the spoils

9 hours ago
 No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Ga ..

No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Garcia

9 hours ago
 US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminisc ..

US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminiscent of Cold War - Lavrov

9 hours ago
 Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop ..

Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop after Maldini magic

9 hours ago
 Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive I ..

Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive Iran nuclear deal

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.