18 Managers Held Over Marriage Act Violation In Faisalabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 05:27 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :The district administration arrested 18 managers of marriage halls/marquees with getting registered cases against them for violating marriage act during last two days.

AC Sadr Umar Maqbool checked 45 marriage halls in different parts of the city and found 18 over different violations including one-dish.

The action was taken against managers of The Castle marriage hall, Khayyam Marquee, Canal Marquee-I, II, Zoom Marquee-I,II,III, Victorian Executive marquee, Victorian Banquet-I,II,III, Usmania Banquet-I,II, Al-Zahoor marriage hall, Culleum hall, Zoom marquee Jarranwala road, Paradise grant marquee and Sheraton hall.

