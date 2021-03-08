18 marriage halls sealed over Marriage Act , SOPs violations

(@FahadShabbir)

As many as 18 marriage halls were sealed while cases were registered against 14 people with imposition of heavy fine over violation of Marriage Act and Corona SOPs during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :As many as 18 marriage halls were sealed while cases were registered against 14 people with imposition of heavy fine over violation of Marriage Act and Corona SOPs during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson of district administration said that the Assistant Commissioners checked the marriage halls across the district and found violations of the Marriage Act and Corona SOPs in 18 marriage halls including Quresh Marriage Hall One and Two Millat Road, Cottage Marriage Hall Daewoo Road, Canal Palace, Sheraton, Zoom, Koh-i-Noor, Victoria Executive, Lyallpur Gymkhana, Royal Palm, Victoria, Crown, Qullim, Taj Mahal and other marriage halls which have been sealed.

He said that Deputy Commissioner has directed the ACs to check the marriage halls on daily basis and in case of violation, cases should be registered against their management.