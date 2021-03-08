UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

18 Marriage Halls Sealed Over Marriage Act , SOPs Violations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 09:53 PM

18 marriage halls sealed over Marriage Act , SOPs violations

As many as 18 marriage halls were sealed while cases were registered against 14 people with imposition of heavy fine over violation of Marriage Act and Corona SOPs during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :As many as 18 marriage halls were sealed while cases were registered against 14 people with imposition of heavy fine over violation of Marriage Act and Corona SOPs during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson of district administration said that the Assistant Commissioners checked the marriage halls across the district and found violations of the Marriage Act and Corona SOPs in 18 marriage halls including Quresh Marriage Hall One and Two Millat Road, Cottage Marriage Hall Daewoo Road, Canal Palace, Sheraton, Zoom, Koh-i-Noor, Victoria Executive, Lyallpur Gymkhana, Royal Palm, Victoria, Crown, Qullim, Taj Mahal and other marriage halls which have been sealed.

He said that Deputy Commissioner has directed the ACs to check the marriage halls on daily basis and in case of violation, cases should be registered against their management.

Related Topics

Fine Marriage Road Victoria

Recent Stories

Ambassador Sajid Bilal presents credentials to Pre ..

3 minutes ago

Biden Establishes White House Gender Policy Counci ..

3 minutes ago

Polish Feminists Hold Protest in Warsaw Against Ti ..

3 minutes ago

Cycling: Paris-Nice results

3 minutes ago

Revolutionary steps afoot to modernize Livestock S ..

15 minutes ago

UN Achieves Gender Parity in Senior Posts for Firs ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.