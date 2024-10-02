18-member Chinese Delegation Visits Takht Bhai Archaeological Site
Sumaira FH Published October 02, 2024 | 04:40 PM
MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) An 18-member Chinese delegation here on Wednesday visited the world famous and among the UNESCO world heritage sites, Takht Bhai archaeological site.
On the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Zahoor Babar Afridi, DSP Takhtbhai Circle, Shakeel Khan received the delegation and took them to various sites amid foolproof security arrangements.
He told them that the site was famous due to its’ historical and cultural importance and every year several domestic and foreign tourists visit this site in large numbers.
The Chinese delegation appreciated the security arrangements of Mardan Police and expressed their satisfaction over it.
Meanwhile, the officials of Directorate of Archaeology gave a detailed briefing to the delegation on the historical significance of archaeology.
The delegation was informed that now, Takht Bahi ruins became a part of world heritage list and considered one of most well-structured Buddhist monasteries.
The visiting delegation took keen interest in historical sites and called Pakistan a very beautiful and peaceful country.
While touring the historic site, they praised the security measures and said that they felt completely safe and in a pleasant environment.
APP/adi
