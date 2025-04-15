18-member NIM Islamabad delegation visits DC office

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain has said that in Sialkot, surgical instruments,

leather products, sports equipments and musical instruments are manufactured as per international

standard.

More than 8,000 small and large industrial units were operating in the district where all products

manufactured were exported. In return, a valuable foreign exchange of more than $ 3 billion was

received annually, he said this while briefing a 18-member delegation of officers undergoing

training of the 37th Senior Management Course under the supervision of the National Institute

of Management (NIM), Islamabad.

Samreen Zahra and Fouzia Aftab, Coordinator Shah Nawaz Khan (PA&AS), Zahra Umar (EG), Ansar Anees

(PCS), Sunny Azam Khan (SG), Shahswar Faryal (SS), Sohail Ahmed (SG), Syed Farrukh Mehboob (SG), Irfan Nawaz Memon (PAS), Tahir Habib Cheema (PAS), Malik Babar Javed (PG), Qadeerullah (IRS), Muhammad Arif Tahseen (SG), Sultan Muhammad Nawaz Nasir (IRS), Abbas Sarwar Qureshi (FSP), Abid Saeed (SG), Zahir Shah (NAB), Ashfaq Ahmed (NIPA), Nisar Ali (NIPA) besides Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Iqbal Singhida and Additional Deputy Commissioner General Ayub Bukhari were also present.

The deputy commissioner said that the world recognized the craftsmanship of Sialkot's craftsmen whose

handmade items had a distinct identity.

He said that the Sialkot business community had an honour of building the Sialkot International Airport,

Dry Port and AirSial on self-help basis and these projects were being successfully run in the private sector.

He said the business community successfully completed the construction of roads, sewerage and sewerage drains under the Public Private Project.

DC Zulqarnain Langrial said the work was underway on dozens of mega projects worth billions of rupees under the supervision of the Federal and provincial governments.

He said that the campuses of the Public Sector University of Applied Engineering and Emerging Technology and Government College Women’s Universities are under construction and a public sector medical college is also functioning, while there are three medical colleges and three universities in the private sector.