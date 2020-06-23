UrduPoint.com
18 Members Of Same Family Test Positive For COVID-19 In Hyderabad

Tue 23rd June 2020 | 05:24 PM

18 members of same family test positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

Eighteen members of same family including four children, tested positive for COVID-19 here on Tuesday and were shifted to isolation ward of a government hospital

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Eighteen members of same family including four children, tested positive for COVID-19 here on Tuesday and were shifted to isolation ward of a government hospital.

According to report, health authorities have taken samples of residents of Hussainabad area, of them tests of 18 members of the same family were turned out to be COVID-19 positive.

Four children, five women and nine male members of a family, have been shifted to Government hospital Kohisar, Latifabad for further treatment after they were tested positive for COVID-19, report said.

