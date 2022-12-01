UrduPoint.com

18 Milkmen Arrested For Adulteration

Umer Jamshaid Published December 01, 2022 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :District administration Peshawar during a crackdown against adulteration arrested 18 milkmen and discarded more than 280 litres of adulterated milk on Thursday.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Anees-ur-Rehman conducted raids on milk shops in Hayatabad while AAC Tahreem Shah carried out checking on Phandu Road and other localities and analyzed the samples of milk through modern mobile laboratory, which adulteration of water in the milk.

Deputy Commissioner directed the administrative officers to conduct inspection of the milk at milk shops and initiation of stern legal action against adulterators.

