1.8 Million BISP Registered Families To Get 5.4 Million Flour Bags In DG Khan Division

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2023 | 08:52 PM

Over 1.8 million families registered with Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) would receive over 5.4 million wheat flour bags till 25th of Ramazan ul Mubarak in Dera Ghazi Khan division

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Over 1.8 million families registered with Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) would receive over 5.4 million wheat flour bags till 25th of Ramazan ul Mubarak in Dera Ghazi Khan division.

According to official sources, total 319,197 flour bags had already been distributed in four districts including DG Khan, Muzaffargarh, Layyah and Rajanpur.

Commissioner DG Khan Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir, RPO Captain (Retd) Sajjad Hassan Khan, the deputy commissioners and other officials are regularly visiting free flour centres where poor people go through the process of identity card scanning for an eligibility check before they receive flour bags.

Staff deputed at the centres are being monitored regularly and they are treating the people with respect, the sources confided.

