Open Menu

18 Miners Trapped In Harnai Coal Mine

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2024 | 10:50 AM

18 miners trapped in Harnai coal mine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) At least 18 miners were trapped underground after an explosion in a mine in Balochistan's Harnai district on Wednesday.

According to a private news channel, rescue operations have been started to rescue the trapped miners from the dangerous depths.

The incident occurred in the Zardallu area near Harnai where a part of a coal mine collapsed after the explosion, trapping 10 miners underground.

After receiving the information about the incident, eight miners went inside for help, but they were also trapped in the mine.

The district administration of Harnai said that the rescue operation is underway to evacuate the miners.

Related Topics

Balochistan Harnai From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024

2 hours ago
 ECP endorses PTI-P's intra-party elections

ECP endorses PTI-P's intra-party elections

11 hours ago
 Export emergency essential to revive economy: Ahsa ..

Export emergency essential to revive economy: Ahsan Iqbal

11 hours ago
 KSrelief provides 2,625 food baskets in Pakistan

KSrelief provides 2,625 food baskets in Pakistan

11 hours ago
 Law minister chairs meeting of appellate tribunals ..

Law minister chairs meeting of appellate tribunals' heads

12 hours ago
5 drug peddlers arrested

5 drug peddlers arrested

12 hours ago
 MQM-P marks 40th foundtion day

MQM-P marks 40th foundtion day

12 hours ago
 Russian, Belarusian athletes will not take part in ..

Russian, Belarusian athletes will not take part in Olympics opening ceremony - I ..

12 hours ago
 Global shares higher as Fed begins meeting and Jap ..

Global shares higher as Fed begins meeting and Japan hikes rates

12 hours ago
 3.6 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Balochista ..

3.6 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Balochistan

12 hours ago
 PPP chief pays tribute to Ayaz Soomro

PPP chief pays tribute to Ayaz Soomro

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan