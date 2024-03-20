18 Miners Trapped In Harnai Coal Mine
Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2024 | 10:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) At least 18 miners were trapped underground after an explosion in a mine in Balochistan's Harnai district on Wednesday.
According to a private news channel, rescue operations have been started to rescue the trapped miners from the dangerous depths.
The incident occurred in the Zardallu area near Harnai where a part of a coal mine collapsed after the explosion, trapping 10 miners underground.
After receiving the information about the incident, eight miners went inside for help, but they were also trapped in the mine.
The district administration of Harnai said that the rescue operation is underway to evacuate the miners.
