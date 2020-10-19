18 months child died in house fire

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :An 18 months child was died while another sustained critical burnt injuries when a house caught fire in Masrail Road here on Monday, according to Rescue 1122 spokesman.

A huge fire erupted in a house located in street number 5 of Madina Colony near Niazi Town on Misrial Road.

Soon after the incident, Rescue 1122 rushed to the scene and extinguished fire.

Resultantly, a child 18 months identified as Adil was died while 3 years old Salman was critically injured. The victims were shifted to Holy Family Hospital. However,the reason behind the incident yet to be ascertained.