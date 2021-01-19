18 more corona positive cases surfaced in Balochistan

About 18 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 18640 in Balochistan on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :About 18 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 18640 in Balochistan on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 489718 people were screened for the virus till January 19 out of which 18 more positive cases were reported.

As many as 18119 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 191 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.