18 more dengue cases surface in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) As many as 18 more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 2,303 in the district.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood on Monday said that, among the new cases, nine cases had arrived from Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi, seven from Potohar town urban area and one of each from Chaklala Cantonment and Murree.

He added that presently 50 patients were admitted to district hospitals of which 40 were confirmed cases while 2,262 were discharged after treatment.

Dr Sajjad informed that the district administration had registered nine FIRs, issued tickets to four, sealed one premise, and a fine of Rs 98,000 was imposed against the violations of dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours.

During indoor surveillance, in the last 24 hours, the teams checked 6,555 houses and found larvae in 169 homes. Similarly, he added that while checking 3,525 places, the teams found larvae at 17 sites during outdoor surveillance.