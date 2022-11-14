UrduPoint.com

18 More Dengue Patients Surface In RWP

Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2022 | 05:10 PM

18 more dengue patients surface in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :As many as 18 more patients tested positive for the dengue virus in the Rawalpindi district during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 4,641.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Monday said that 85 patients were admitted to the city's allied hospitals, including 32 to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH), 29 to the District Headquarters Hospital and 24 to the Holy Family Hospital (HFH).

He informed that out of the total admitted patients, 61 tested positive, with 42 belonging to Rawalpindi. The health officer added one patient was in a critical condition at BBH.

During indoor surveillance, Dr Sajjad said that 1,270 anti-dengue teams checked 58,313 houses in the last two days and found dengue larvae at 291 homes. Similarly, he informed that 523 teams, during outdoor surveillance, inspected 28,649 spots and detected larvae at 29 places.

Giving details of the punitive actions, the health officer said that the district administration, in collaboration with allied departments, had registered 3,041 FIRs, sealed 681 premises, issued Challans to 7,876, notices to 14,377 and a fine of Rs 10,912,143 imposed on violations of anti-dengue SOPs from January 1 to date in various areas of the district.

Related Topics

Dengue Benazir Bhutto Fine Rawalpindi January Family From

Recent Stories

EU can benefit from skilled workforce of Pakistan: ..

EU can benefit from skilled workforce of Pakistan: Hina

45 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs recycles 22,436 counterfeit items fo ..

Dubai Customs recycles 22,436 counterfeit items for 24 brands

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary General's Special Envoy for Afghanis ..

OIC Secretary General's Special Envoy for Afghanistan meets Acting Foreign Minis ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Vs Ireland: Third T20I will be played at ..

Pakistan Vs Ireland: Third T20I will be played at Gaddafi on Nov 16

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Women Team beat Ireland

Pakistan Women Team beat Ireland

3 hours ago
 Marriyum Aurangzeb reacts to Imran Khan's latest i ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb reacts to Imran Khan's latest interview

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.