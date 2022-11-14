18 more dengue patients surface in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :As many as 18 more patients tested positive for the dengue virus in the Rawalpindi district during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 4,641.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Monday said that 85 patients were admitted to the city's allied hospitals, including 32 to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH), 29 to the District Headquarters Hospital and 24 to the Holy Family Hospital (HFH).

He informed that out of the total admitted patients, 61 tested positive, with 42 belonging to Rawalpindi. The health officer added one patient was in a critical condition at BBH.

During indoor surveillance, Dr Sajjad said that 1,270 anti-dengue teams checked 58,313 houses in the last two days and found dengue larvae at 291 homes. Similarly, he informed that 523 teams, during outdoor surveillance, inspected 28,649 spots and detected larvae at 29 places.

Giving details of the punitive actions, the health officer said that the district administration, in collaboration with allied departments, had registered 3,041 FIRs, sealed 681 premises, issued Challans to 7,876, notices to 14,377 and a fine of Rs 10,912,143 imposed on violations of anti-dengue SOPs from January 1 to date in various areas of the district.