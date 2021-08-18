UrduPoint.com

18 More Die Of Corona As 770 More Cases Reported In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 09:30 PM

Coronavirus has claimed 18 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 770 more new cases have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Wednesday

With 18 more deaths, the total tally from the disease has climbed to 4714 while the new cases have reached the total number of active in the province to 7016 and overall cases to 154606.

During the same period 742 patients have also been recovered from the disease that had reached the total number of recovered persons to 142876. A total of 11381 tests were conducted during last 24 hours out of which 770 have been proved positive for Corona in the province.

Meanwhile, vaccination against Coronavirus is also in full swing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wherein 141156 people were vaccinated various anti-Corona vaccines across the province.

