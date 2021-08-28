18 more die of corona in KP

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 07:48 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed 18 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 671 new cases were reported during last 24 hours.

According to provincial health department here on Saturday, the number of total corona cases reported so far is 160759.

The tally of recoveries during last 24 hours is 535 while the total number of recoveries till date 147852.

As many as 11601 corona diagnostic tests were performed during last 24 hours and the number of total cases is 2627150.

