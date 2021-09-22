UrduPoint.com

18 More Die Of Corona In KP

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd September 2021 | 12:08 AM

18 more die of corona in KP

The coronavirus claimed 18 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while 285 new cases were reported in various areas of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :The coronavirus claimed 18 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while 285 new cases were reported in various areas of the province.

According to KP Health Department here on Tuesday, the total number of recoveries in a single day is 671 while the total number of recoveries so far is 159,865 in the province.

The number of corona detection tests conducted in a single day is 9845 and the tally of tests conducted till date is 2,881,589.

The 18 deaths reported during last 24 hours included Ten in Peshawar Division, two each in Mardan, Malakand and Hazara divisions and one each in Bannu and Kohat while no death was reported in DIKhan.

