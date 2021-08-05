18 more die of virus, 1,173 new cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :A rise in coronavirus cases in Punjab is continuing as 1,173 new cases were reported in the province on Thursday, while 18 more people lost their lives during the last 24 hours due to the pandemic.

According to the data, shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), death toll reached 11,120 and the total number of cases has reached 360,494 in the province.

However, 334,305 patients have recovered so far.

As per the data, provided by the P&SHD, currently 15,069 patients are under treatment in different hospitals and 423 others recovered in the last 24 hours.

The Health Department conducted 20,096 tests for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, which pushed the total tests to 6.25 million so far.

Meanwhile, 608,488 more citizens were vaccinated at 662 centres and a total number of vaccinated people reached 18,327,782 in the province on Thursday.