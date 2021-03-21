18 more patients test positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :About 18 more patients were tested positive for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, taking the tally of active coronavirus cases to 333 in Hyderabad district on Sunday.

Out of 333 active COVID-19 patients, 19 are admitted in LU hospital Hyderabad while 312 are isolated at their homes, daily situation report stated and added that positivity ratio of the coronavirus cases was recorded as 5 percent in the district.

According to the daily situation report issued by the focal person, 140282 tests have so far been conducted in the district, of them 12060 cases were reported positive. Out of the total positive cases 11451 patients had been recovered from the virus while 276 had succumbed to the contagion, report stated.