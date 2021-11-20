18 more patients test positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 18 more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus cases to 28933 in Hyderabad district on Friday.

Out of 28,933 COVID-19 cases, 28017 have so far been recovered while 608 patients had lost their lives due to the contagion, daily situation report stated.

The number of total active cases has reached to 308, of them 296 are isolated at homes while 12 are admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi.

The district focal person informed that 1035 tests were performed during last 24 hours, of them 18 cases were reported as positive with 2 % positivity rate.