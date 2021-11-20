UrduPoint.com

18 More Patients Test Positive For COVID-19 In Hyderabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 12:27 AM

18 more patients test positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

As many as 18 more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus cases to 28933 in Hyderabad district on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 18 more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus cases to 28933 in Hyderabad district on Friday.

Out of 28,933 COVID-19 cases, 28017 have so far been recovered while 608 patients had lost their lives due to the contagion, daily situation report stated.

The number of total active cases has reached to 308, of them 296 are isolated at homes while 12 are admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi.

The district focal person informed that 1035 tests were performed during last 24 hours, of them 18 cases were reported as positive with 2 % positivity rate.

Related Topics

Karachi Hyderabad Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RAK Crown Prince attends mass wedding ceremony

RAK Crown Prince attends mass wedding ceremony

2 minutes ago
 UNICEF Chief Says Child Protection Specialist Meet ..

UNICEF Chief Says Child Protection Specialist Meets Savenkova Blacklisted on Mir ..

5 minutes ago
 Turkish Defense Firm Baykar Eager to Sell New Akin ..

Turkish Defense Firm Baykar Eager to Sell New Akinci Attack Drones to Ukraine - ..

5 minutes ago
 Biden to Convene Second US-Africa Leaders Summit N ..

Biden to Convene Second US-Africa Leaders Summit Next Year - White House

10 minutes ago
 Our policies aimed at future generations: Prime Mi ..

Our policies aimed at future generations: Prime Minister; cites govt's pro-child ..

10 minutes ago
 US Welcomes Putin Statement on Donbas, Supports Co ..

US Welcomes Putin Statement on Donbas, Supports Conflict Resolution Efforts - Wh ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.