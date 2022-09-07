UrduPoint.com

18 More People Die As Floods Wreak Havoc In Pakistan: NDMA

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 07, 2022 | 05:57 PM

18 more people die as floods wreak havoc in Pakistan: NDMA

The authority says that 14 deaths out of 18 were reported in Sindh, two in Punjab and one in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa each.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 7th, 2022) At least 18 more people lost their lives in the last 24 hours from monsoon spell and floods in the country with Sindh province among the worst affected, said National Disaster and Management Authority (NDMA) on Wednesday.
The NDMA said that 14 deaths out of 18 were reported in Sindh, two in Punjab and one in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa each.


“The overall death toll has reached 1,343 while 12,720 people were injured in the flooding,” the authority confirmed.
The authority said that durig last 24 hours, 766 kilometers of road network was damaged in Punjab and 78 kilometers in Sindh, bringing the total damage to road infrastructure at 6579 kilometers.
It said that as many as 5,356 homes were damaged in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of completely damaged infrastructures to 560,789 and partially damaged at 1,132,572.


The NDMA while sharing that 81 districts were affected from the recent monsoon rainfall and floods, pointing out that livestock losses also went up to 751,145 in different parts of the country.


A day earlier, the United Nations warned that humanitarian situation in flood-hit areas of Pakistan could be more worse.


More than 33 million people in Pakistan were affected by the flooding, drought on by record monsoon rains caused by Climate change.
World Health Organization also warned that over 1,460 health centres had been damaged, of which 432 were fully wrecked, the majority of them in the southeastern province of Sindh.
WHO and its partners also set up more than 4,500 medical camps while more than 230,000 rapid tests for acute watery diarrhoea, malaria, dengue, hepatitis and chikungunya had been distributed.
WHO Spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic while said that such diseases are already circulating in Pakistan, alongside Covid-19, HIV and polio, and now all these are at risk of getting worse.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Injured Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dengue United Nations Polio Punjab Drought Road Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From Million Rains

Recent Stories

Neither meant to threaten lady judge nor could he ..

Neither meant to threaten lady judge nor could he think of it: Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 Rizwan displaces Babar as No. 1 T20I batter in ICC ..

Rizwan displaces Babar as No. 1 T20I batter in ICC men's rankings

3 hours ago
 Rescue, relief efforts continue in flood-affected ..

Rescue, relief efforts continue in flood-affected areas

3 hours ago
 Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

6 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2022: Rizwan all set to play today agains ..

Asia Cup 2022: Rizwan all set to play today against Afghanistan

6 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lock horns ..

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lock horns today

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.