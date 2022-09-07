18 more people die as floods wreak havoc in Pakistan: NDMA

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 7th, 2022) At least 18 more people lost their lives in the last 24 hours from monsoon spell and floods in the country with Sindh province among the worst affected, said National Disaster and Management Authority (NDMA) on Wednesday.

The NDMA said that 14 deaths out of 18 were reported in Sindh, two in Punjab and one in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa each.



“The overall death toll has reached 1,343 while 12,720 people were injured in the flooding,” the authority confirmed.

The authority said that durig last 24 hours, 766 kilometers of road network was damaged in Punjab and 78 kilometers in Sindh, bringing the total damage to road infrastructure at 6579 kilometers.

It said that as many as 5,356 homes were damaged in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of completely damaged infrastructures to 560,789 and partially damaged at 1,132,572.



The NDMA while sharing that 81 districts were affected from the recent monsoon rainfall and floods, pointing out that livestock losses also went up to 751,145 in different parts of the country.



A day earlier, the United Nations warned that humanitarian situation in flood-hit areas of Pakistan could be more worse.



More than 33 million people in Pakistan were affected by the flooding, drought on by record monsoon rains caused by Climate change.

World Health Organization also warned that over 1,460 health centres had been damaged, of which 432 were fully wrecked, the majority of them in the southeastern province of Sindh.

WHO and its partners also set up more than 4,500 medical camps while more than 230,000 rapid tests for acute watery diarrhoea, malaria, dengue, hepatitis and chikungunya had been distributed.

WHO Spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic while said that such diseases are already circulating in Pakistan, alongside Covid-19, HIV and polio, and now all these are at risk of getting worse.