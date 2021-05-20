18 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tharparkar

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :The District Health officer (DHO) Dr. Gordhan das has said that as many as 85301 samples were taken in Tharparkar district to detect COVID-19.

Out of them, he said that 2901 tested positive with ratio of 3.41 % while 81355 tested negative.

Sharing corona situation in the district, DHO said that at least 2782 patients have so far been recovered with 95.90 % recovery ration. He further said that the number of active cases was 111 with 3.83 % and 8 patients died while the result of 887 samples was awaited. DHO said that as many as 885 samples were taken during the last 24 years out of which 18 tested positive with 2.03 %.