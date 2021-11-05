18 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

About 18 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32341 in Balochistan on Friday

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1248399 people were screened for the virus till November 05 out of which 18 more were reported positive.

As many as 31862 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 357 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.