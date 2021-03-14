UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

18 More Tested Covid Positive In Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 12:10 AM

18 more tested Covid positive in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :About 18 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 19206 in the province on Saturday.

According to Media Coordinator Provincial Health DirectorateCell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 608036 people were screened for the virus till March 13 out of which 18 more were reported positive.

As many as 18868 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 202 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan March Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Tennis: Dubai Open WTA result

3 minutes ago

Benzema to the rescue again as Real Madrid edge pa ..

3 minutes ago

Medvedev into Marseille final as Ebden limps out

3 minutes ago

Punjab Culture Day to be celebrated on March 14

4 minutes ago

Govt not afraid of opposition's long march: Shibli ..

12 minutes ago

Two coronavirus patients die in Faisalabad

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.