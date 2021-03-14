18 more tested Covid positive in Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :About 18 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 19206 in the province on Saturday.

According to Media Coordinator Provincial Health DirectorateCell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 608036 people were screened for the virus till March 13 out of which 18 more were reported positive.

As many as 18868 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 202 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.