18 More Tested Positive For COVID-19 In AJK, Tally Reaches To 166

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 06:30 PM

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government has reported 16 new COVID-19 Positive cases during the last 24 hours taking the total tally to 166 including seven members of a single family alarming the government about the rapid spread of the pandemic in the capital.

Most of the cases are being reported in Muzaffarabad City where markets were jam packed with shoppers since last week as government relaxed lockdown restriction.

A spokesman of the government on COVID Dr. Mustafa Bashir said rapidly growing cases were evident that the decision of the government to enforce complete lockdown was correct and based on true analysis.

He said the new cases were being traced through random testing and all are contacts of previous positive cases. He said a 40 bed isolation Hospital in Muzaffarabad had gone occupied and new arrangements were being made to keep the more patients.

