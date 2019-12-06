18 motorbikes recovered, 2 arrested in Sargodha

Police have arrested two accused and recovered 18 stolen motorbikes and net cash from their possessio

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Police have arrested two accused and recovered 18 stolen motorbikes and net cash from their possession.

Police official said on Friday that on the direction of DPO Sargodha Ammara Athar :Cantonment police team headed by SHO Qaisar Abbas had conducted raids at different places under their jurisdiction and succeeded in arresting 2 member's gang including Muhammad Afzaal s/o Mehdi Khan and Shahbaz Akhtar s/o Nisar Ahmad involved in motorcycle theft and other crimes.

Police have recovered 18 stolen motorbikes including 4 Honda 125, 5 Honda 70, 8 Chinese and a motorcycle Rickshaw along with in cash from them.

DSP City Circle Ahmad has handed over the stolen motorbikes to their owners.