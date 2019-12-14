UrduPoint.com
18 Motorbikes Recovered, Two Arrested In Sargodha

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 8 hours ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 03:52 PM

18 motorbikes recovered, two arrested in Sargodha

Police have arrested two member gang and recovered 18 stolen motorbikes and net cash from their possession.

Police official said on Saturday that on the direction of DPO Sargodha Ammara Athar, the Cantonment police team headed by SHO Qaisar Abbas had conducted raids at different places under their jurisdiction and succeeded in arresting two member gang including Muhammad Afzaal s/o Mehdi Khan and Shahbaz Akhtar s/o Nisar Ahmad involved in motorcycle theft and other crimes.

Police have recovered 18 stolen motorbikes including 4 Honda 125, 5 Honda 70, 8 Chinese and a motorcycle Rickshaw along with in cash from them. DSP City Circle Ahmad handed over the stolen motorbikes to their owners.

