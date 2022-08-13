18 motorcycles impounded on violation of one wheeling

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :On the instructions of City Police Officer Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari, Rawalpindi police have arrested 24 accused on violation of one-wheeling, overspeeding, reckless driving and performing stunts on motorbikes during crackdown.

Police have also impounded 18 motorcycles prepared for illegal activity. According to police spokesman, Waris Khan Police have arrested 9 accused Shayan, Salman, Asif, Dhul , Roshan, Zahid, Ehtsham, Daniyal and Sameer and seized 06 motorcycles from their possession.

Similarly, Sadiqabad police held 05 accused Nabeel, Abdul Rehman, Ali Shah, Muhammad Sagheer and Faisal and recovered five motorcycles from their custody.

while, Pirwadhi police have arrested 05 accused Muhammad Chand, Bilal, Sarfaraz, Foji and Ali Usman and 03 motorcycles from their possession.

Bani police have arrested 04 accused Asad, Sher Ali, Rashid and Roheed and 03 motorcycles were seized by them.

Following operation, City police arrested accused Faizan Ali and seized a motorcycle from his possession.

CPO Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari, have issued instructions to make the crackdown more effective against one wheeling, reckless driving said that the accused involved in crimes like one-wheeling must be arrested.

CPO made it clear that cases will be registered against those involved in such illegal activity.