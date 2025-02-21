18 nabbed over rule breaking

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Police arrested 18 alleged criminals during a crackdown on law-violators across the district here on Friday.

A spokesman said that police parties from different police stations raided various localities and arrested Nadeem, Naseer, Nouman, Naveed, Nasrullah, Muhammad Ashfaq, Muhammad Aslam, Tariq, Waqas, Waleed,Shakoor and others and recovered 2-kg hashish, 2-kg opium, 231 litres liquor, nine pistols, nine guns, and 151 bullets.