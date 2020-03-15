18 new cases of Coronavirus, including 13 of Sukkur isolation center diagnosed in Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Around 18 more cases of Coronavirus have been diagnosed in Sindh, of them 13 from Sukkur quarantine center and one patient came from Quetta.

This was disclosed in the 18th meeting of Taskforce on Coronavirus chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here at the CM's House on Sunday.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, Dr Azra Pechuho, Syed Nasir Shah, Advisor Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, IG Sindh Mushtaq Maher, Home Secretary Usman Chachar, Commisioner Karachi Iftikhar Shahlwani, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi, Secretary Health Zahid Abbasi and others.

In a briefing to the chief minister said 40 samples of pilgrims arrived at Sukkur quarantine Center which were tested in Karachi.

Out of 40 samples, 13 were diagnosed as positive. The chief minister directed Commissioner Sukkur and Dr Bhatti of Gambat hospital to segregate the positive patients from the negative.

"Those who are being diagnosed as serious should be shifted to Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences," he issued clear directives.

The chief minister was informed that apart from Sukkur, five more cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed.

They are three of the contacts of the patient who came from Saudi Arabia, another had pneumonia symptoms and diagnosed as coronavirus positive while the fifth one came from Quetta with coronavirus symptoms.

The chief minister said out of 293 suspects who came from Taftan to Sukkur Isolation Center, they have tested 40 sample, of them 13 have been diagnosed as positive and yet 250 were yet to be tested.

He added that another batch of 661 pilgrims were expected to arrive on Tuesday. "This is serious situation and we all have to deal it accordingly," he said.

Eight have travel history of Syria, three have of Dubai, three of Iran and two of them have been cured, four have local transmission, two have travel history of Saudi Arabia and one patient came from Balochistan.

The chief minister was informed that from Sukkur 203 samples have been landed in Karachi and the remaining 93 were on the way.

The Sindh government has tested 339 tests, excluding Sukkur, among which 318 declared negative while 21 have been diagnosed positive.

At present 20 suspects are in quarantine at their homes and all of them would be cleared by March 19, if found negative.

Presenting daily report, secretary health said 1874 cases of pneumonia have been reported by public sector hospitals while the private hospitals have shared the list of 702 patients.

The government conducted the coronavirus test of those patients who had severe symptoms.

As many as 4631 passengers landed at Jinnah Terminal on Sunday, of them five were suspects, including one of Italy, one of Birmingham, one of Duabi and two of Jedah.