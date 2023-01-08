UrduPoint.com

18 New Corona Cases Reported In Last 24 Hours: NIH

Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2023 | 07:10 PM

18 new Corona cases reported in last 24 hours: NIH

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :Health officials on Sunday said that 18 new Coronavirus cases were reported during the last 24 hours across the country.

As per data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH), the case positivity ratio is 0.40 percent while 22 patients were in critical condition.

No death was reported from the Coronavirus in the last 24 hours while 4,447 Covid-19 Corona tests were conducted. One case was reported as confirmed from 304 tests which were conducted in Islamabad, four confirmed cases out of 844 tests in Lahore, four confirmed cases from 242 tests in Karachi, two confirmed cases from 430 cases in Peshawar and two confirmed cases out of 156 tests were reported from Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel said that the government has strengthened the role of Border and Health Services in Pakistan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19.

The minister said there was a surveillance system at all entry points of the country including airports. He said that there will be rapid tests and screening of passengers at all airports.

He said the situation was completely under control and asked the general public to avoid listening to rumors. He added that the Corona case passivity ratio was just 0.3 to 0.5 in the country while 90 percent of the country's population already got the COVID-19 vaccine.

"An efficient system with a proper management team is fully functional in the country to remain vigilant and is ready to make an emergency plan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19," the minister added.

He said Border and Health Services Pakistan was ensuring the implementation of international health regulations.

He said in case of any untoward situation, the health system was fully prepared to deal with any sub-variant of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 including BF.7 in the country.

