Open Menu

18 New Dengue Cases Reported In Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2023 | 09:02 PM

18 new dengue cases reported in Lahore

Eighteen new dengue virus cases were reported in the provincial metropolis on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Eighteen new dengue virus cases were reported in the provincial metropolis on Monday.

According to the Health department sources, besides the dengue virus cases, 1,561 larvae spots were reported in the last 24 hours, with many patients under treatment in different hospitals of the city.

Various squads conducted surveillance at indoor and outdoor places to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours. The anti-dengue squad destroyed dengue larvae at 1,561 places in the province during continuing surveillance.

Sources said that on Monday, 18 patients of dengue fever were reported in Lahore and the number of dengue patients in the metropolis has risen to 322 so far this year.

Moreover, 2,678 beds have been allocated for dengue patients in hospitals across Punjab, the Health Department said.

It may be mentioned here that Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Rafia Haider, Additional Deputy Commissioners, and Assistant Commissioners are continuously paying surprise visits to check the performance of dengue teams working on the ground, in the wake of increasing dengue cases after rains.

The DC reviewed the performance of dengue teams in Allama Iqbal, Shalimar and Cantt areas, on Monday. Checking of more than 5,000 places would be ensured on daily basis, she said.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued recently, Ms. Haider announced that the number of dengue surveillance could be increased, keeping in mind the rain alerts of the Meteorological department. Issuing directions for controlling dengue, she warned all town officers to surely complete the set targets on a daily basis. She vowed to monitor various hotspots areas in the city with swift and strict surveillance, urging citizens to not let water accumulate in their homes and surroundings.

Rafia Haider sternly warned the authorities and staff concerned that no negligence would be tolerated regarding the anti-dengue campaign. The DC directed all assistant commissioners and health officials to remain in the field and inspect performance of dengue workers on a daily basis in their jurisdiction.

Related Topics

Lahore Dengue Punjab Water May All Rains

Recent Stories

PureHealth acquires UK’s largest private healthc ..

PureHealth acquires UK’s largest private healthcare group for AED4.4bn

3 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for prese ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for preserving cultural heritage of Uch ..

5 minutes ago
 Ali Wazir, Imaan Mazari get post arrest bails

Ali Wazir, Imaan Mazari get post arrest bails

5 minutes ago
 CTD arrests 2 suspected terrorists associated with ..

CTD arrests 2 suspected terrorists associated with SRA

5 minutes ago
 Intelligence agency of enemy country involved in J ..

Intelligence agency of enemy country involved in Jaranwala tragedy: IGP

5 minutes ago
 Hyderabad needs special attention for industrial g ..

Hyderabad needs special attention for industrial growth: Nizamuddin Arai

49 seconds ago
SC to hear case regarding policy on toshakhana gif ..

SC to hear case regarding policy on toshakhana gifts

52 seconds ago
 Aneeq urges Saudi govt to increase Pakistan's Hajj ..

Aneeq urges Saudi govt to increase Pakistan's Hajj quota as per new census

54 seconds ago
 SSU to hold 1st police extreme handgun shooting ch ..

SSU to hold 1st police extreme handgun shooting championship

57 seconds ago
 Growth of national Olympic Movement was driven by ..

Growth of national Olympic Movement was driven by contributions of distinguished ..

33 minutes ago
 Social activist calls for joint efforts for needy ..

Social activist calls for joint efforts for needy people

33 minutes ago
 PTI's Lahore senior vice president joins IPP

PTI's Lahore senior vice president joins IPP

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan