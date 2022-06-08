UrduPoint.com

18 Nomination Papers Filed For By-election In PP-97

Muhammad Irfan Published June 08, 2022 | 12:20 AM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :As many as 18 candidates have filed nomination papers for by-election in PP-97 (Faisalabad-1) which was scheduled to be held on July 17, 2022.

According to Basil Akram District Election Commissioner-1 Faisalabad, provincial assembly seat in PP-97 (Faisalabad-1) was vacant as Election Commission de-seated MPA Chaudhry Ajmal Cheema.

He said that June 07, 2022 was last date for filing nomination papers for by-election in PP-97 and the election commission received nomination papers from 18 candidates including Muhammad Ajmal Cheema, Shoaib Aslam, Sher Afghan, Tariq Bajwa, Saleem Jahangir, Muhammad Luqman, Fawad Ahmad Cheema, Azad Ali Tabassum, Rizwan Liaqat, Naveed Shafi, Ali Ahmad Goraya, Muhammad Asif Aziz, Ali Afzal Sahi, Waseem Akram, Muhammad Amir Nawaz, Junaid Afzal Sahi, Rana Fayyaz and Sannan Jahangir for this constituency.

Scrutiny of nomination papers would be held on June 11 and election symbols would be allotted on June 24 followed by polling in this constituency on July 17, 2022, he added.

