18 Outlaws Arrested; Drug, Weapon With Ammunition Recovered
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2024 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 18 outlaws involved in different criminal activities including drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession on Tuesday.
A public relations officer told APP that the Islamabad Police Sumbal, Shams Colony, Khanna, Bani Gala, Margalla and Ramna police teams took legal action against accused involved in possessing illegal weapons and drug peddling activities.
The police teams arrested 11 accused namely Sadiq Ali, Nawaz, Sheraz, Irfan Shah, Irfan Ullah, Mansoor Shah, Aafaq, Khawar, Sajid, Mati Ullah and Hasan Hussain and recovered 1800 gram heroin, two 30 bore pistols, one 223 bore rifle with ammunition and two iron punch from their possession.
Moreover seven absconders were also arrested from various areas of the city. SSP Operations Muhammad Arslan Shah Zaib said that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace. Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority.
Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, emergency helpline "Pukar-15" to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police public.
