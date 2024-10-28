18 outlaws arrested; drugs & weapons recovered

Open Menu

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 18 outlaws involved in different criminal activities and recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession.

A police spokesperson told APP, under the special directions of Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ICT Police have intensified their crackdown on criminal elements to eliminate crime from the city.

In this regard, the ICT Police Aabpara, Karachi Company, Golra, Sumbal, Sabzi Mandi, Shams Colony, Khanna and Bhara Kahu Police station teams took legal action against the accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons.

He said police team also arrested 10 accused namely Nasir Ali, Jan Agha, Nasir, Javed Iqbal, Muhammad Ishaq, Adnan Khan, Amir Ullah, Muhammad Kashif, Saqib Ali and Yasir Mehmood and recovered 3,040 gram heroin, three 30 bore pistols with ammunition and iron punch from their possession.

Moreover, eight absconders were also arrested during the last 24 hours.

Senior police officers said that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace.

Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the ICT Police's top priority.

