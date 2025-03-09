18 Outlaws Arrested; Drugs & Weapons Recovered
Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2025 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Islamabad Capital Police apprehended 18 outlaws involved in different criminal activities and recovered drugs and weapons from their possessions on Sunday.
A public relation officer told APP that the Islamabad Police Secretariat, Kohsar, Karachi Company, Golra, Shams Colony, Khanna, Humak, Phulgran, Bhara Kahu and Bani Gala police teams took legal action against accused involved in different criminal activities.
He said police teams arrested 15 accused and recovered 3,055 grams hashish, 2,365 grams heroin, 300 grams ice and six pistols along with ammunition from their possessions.
Moreover, three absconders were also arrested from various areas of the city during the last 24 hours.
SSP Operation Muhammad Shoaib Khan said that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens lives and property in the Federal capital emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace. Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police top priority.
