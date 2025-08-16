Open Menu

18 Outlaws Arrested, Drugs & Weapons Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2025 | 08:00 PM

18 outlaws arrested, drugs & weapons recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police teams from Sumbal, Khanna, Humak, Bhara Kahu, and Shahzad Town police stations have arrested 11 accused involved in various criminal activities.

A police official told APP on Saturday that the police teams also recovered 3,139 grams of Ice, six pistols with ammunition, and a dagger from their possession.

He said cases have been registered against the arrested individuals while further investigations are underway.

He said that during a special campaign launched to nab proclaimed offenders and absconders, different police teams also arrested seven criminals.

Following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ICT Police continues its effective crackdown against crime and criminal elements to ensure peace and tranquility in the Federal capital./APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

Sharjah Self-Defence takes lead in fifth round ope ..

Sharjah Self-Defence takes lead in fifth round opener of Khaled bin Mohamed bin ..

41 seconds ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed, Egypt's Minister of Higher Educa ..

Sultan bin Ahmed, Egypt's Minister of Higher Education discuss strategic partner ..

16 minutes ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack in northern Pakistan

UAE condemns terrorist attack in northern Pakistan

2 hours ago
 European leaders welcome President Trump’s effor ..

European leaders welcome President Trump’s efforts to end war in Ukraine

3 hours ago
 MBZUAI begins new academic year with largest-ever ..

MBZUAI begins new academic year with largest-ever cohort of over 400 students

3 hours ago
 Ports in Oman see growth in handling containers

Ports in Oman see growth in handling containers

3 hours ago
Synergy Group Records 15 Wins at Dragons of Pakist ..

Synergy Group Records 15 Wins at Dragons of Pakistan 2025 Awards

5 hours ago
 Ukrainian President says he will meet Trump Monday

Ukrainian President says he will meet Trump Monday

6 hours ago
 Al Wakrah wins UAE President’s Cup Series for Pu ..

Al Wakrah wins UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses in Spain

7 hours ago
 Power Slap 16: Wolverine vs. Klingbeil set for Abu ..

Power Slap 16: Wolverine vs. Klingbeil set for Abu Dhabi Showdown Week on Octobe ..

7 hours ago
 Eight Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli stri ..

Eight Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza

8 hours ago
 Pakistan: Over 320 dead in 48 hours after heavy ra ..

Pakistan: Over 320 dead in 48 hours after heavy rains trigger flash floods

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan