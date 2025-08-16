18 Outlaws Arrested, Drugs & Weapons Recovered
Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2025 | 08:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police teams from Sumbal, Khanna, Humak, Bhara Kahu, and Shahzad Town police stations have arrested 11 accused involved in various criminal activities.
A police official told APP on Saturday that the police teams also recovered 3,139 grams of Ice, six pistols with ammunition, and a dagger from their possession.
He said cases have been registered against the arrested individuals while further investigations are underway.
He said that during a special campaign launched to nab proclaimed offenders and absconders, different police teams also arrested seven criminals.
Following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ICT Police continues its effective crackdown against crime and criminal elements to ensure peace and tranquility in the Federal capital./APP-rzr-mkz
