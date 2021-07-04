UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

18 Outlaws Arrested; Valuables, Weapons Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 08:30 PM

18 outlaws arrested; valuables, weapons recovered

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :The police arrested 18 outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered looted cash, valuables, weapons, mobile phone, a police spokesperson said on Sunday.

Under the direction of SSP (Operations), the police launched a crackdown against criminals in different localities.

Lohibher police arrested two robbers namely Burhan bin Saeed and Adnan Bhatti and recovered looted cash, mobile phone and weapons from their possession.

Shahzad Town police arrested eight gamblers namely Muhammad Ashraf, Muhammad javed, Muhammad Saleem, Muhammad Juma, Muhammad Waseem, Muhammad Aslam, Abdul Ghafar, Muhammad Imran and recovered cash, mobile phone from their possession.

Khanna police arrested accused Ali Raza and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Noon police arrested two accused Tahir Mehmood and Faisal Shah and recovered one 30 bore pistol and one 12 bore gun from their possession.

Ramana police arrested Tabsem and recovered one 9mm pistol along with ammunition from him.

While Sabzi Mandi police arrested four accused Saddqat, Nadeem, Rafqat and Sulman and recovered stolen valuable from their possession. Cases have been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway from them.

During a special crackdown against professional alm- seekers and their handlers, the police teams of various police stations arrested eight professional alm- seekers including three handlers.

DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmad Kausar and SSP (Operations) appreciated the police performance. They also sought cooperation of citizens for effective policing measures in the city.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Criminals Sunday From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Institute for Heritage delegation visits A ..

18 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed attends graduation of 8th batch ..

33 minutes ago

Shareholders laud Etihad Credit Insurance contribu ..

2 hours ago

UAEU, MBZUAI discuss cooperation

2 hours ago

Techniques developed at AUS labs give clean, effic ..

2 hours ago

Expo 2020’s Public Art Programme unveils first p ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.