18 outlaws arrested; valuables, weapons recovered

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :The police arrested 18 outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered looted cash, valuables, weapons, mobile phone, a police spokesperson said on Sunday.

Under the direction of SSP (Operations), the police launched a crackdown against criminals in different localities.

Lohibher police arrested two robbers namely Burhan bin Saeed and Adnan Bhatti and recovered looted cash, mobile phone and weapons from their possession.

Shahzad Town police arrested eight gamblers namely Muhammad Ashraf, Muhammad javed, Muhammad Saleem, Muhammad Juma, Muhammad Waseem, Muhammad Aslam, Abdul Ghafar, Muhammad Imran and recovered cash, mobile phone from their possession.

Khanna police arrested accused Ali Raza and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Noon police arrested two accused Tahir Mehmood and Faisal Shah and recovered one 30 bore pistol and one 12 bore gun from their possession.

Ramana police arrested Tabsem and recovered one 9mm pistol along with ammunition from him.

While Sabzi Mandi police arrested four accused Saddqat, Nadeem, Rafqat and Sulman and recovered stolen valuable from their possession. Cases have been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway from them.

During a special crackdown against professional alm- seekers and their handlers, the police teams of various police stations arrested eight professional alm- seekers including three handlers.

DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmad Kausar and SSP (Operations) appreciated the police performance. They also sought cooperation of citizens for effective policing measures in the city.