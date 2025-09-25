18 outlaws behind bars; heroin, ice & weapons recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Secretariat, Kohsar, Shalimar, Tarnol, Sabzi Mandi, Khanna, Humak, Lohi Bher, and Bhara Kahu police station teams arrested 18 accused involved in different criminal activities during separate actions across the Federal capital.

An official told APP on Thursday that during these operations, 12 accused were apprehended and 650 grams of heroin, 528 grams of ice, and five pistols of different calibers with ammunition were recovered from their possession. He said cases had been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are underway.

He added that during a special campaign launched for the arrest of proclaimed offenders and absconders, another six criminals were taken into custody.

Following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ICT Police continue an effective crackdown against crime and criminal elements to ensure peace and tranquility in the federal capital.

The ICT Police reaffirmed that protecting the lives and property of citizens remains their top priority and no elements will be allowed to disturb public peace.

APP/rzr-mkz