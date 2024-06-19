18 outlaws held, huge cache of narcotics, cash, weapon recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) Under the special directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the city Police has launched a special “Nasha Ab Nahi” movement to eradicate narcotics and keep the youngsters safe from the curse of drugs.

A public relations officer on Wednesday said that, during the last 24 hours, the Islamabad Police apprehended 18 outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered a huge cache of drugs, cash and weapons with ammunition from them.

Following these directions, the Sumbal police team arrested an accused namely Rehan Anjum and recovered one 32 bore revolver from his possession. The Humak police team arrested two accused namely Kamran Hussain and Nazeer khan and recovered 620 grams heroin and one 30 bore pistol from their possession.

Likewise, the Lohi Bher police team arrested an accused namely Abdul Waheed and recovered 21 liters of alcohol from his possession.

The Aabpara police team arrested two accused namely Kashi Kumar and Karan Kumar and recovered 17 tins of beer from their possession.

Moreover, the Khanna police team arrested 10 gamblers namely Rajab Hussain, Muhammad Farooq, Imran Hussain, Margul, Tahir Akram, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Riasat, Muhammad Zulfiqar, Zahid Mehmood, Ali Raza and Ehsan Jamal and recovered gambling money and gambling tools from their possession.

The lohi bher police team arrested an accused namely Ehsan Jamal and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession.

The separate cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation was underway.

DIG Islamabad Syed Ali Raza said that the capital Police is conducting targeted operations on a daily basis to eliminate the scourge of drugs from the city.

He further emphasized that "Nasha Ab Nahi" is not just a campaign but a movement aimed at eradicating drugs from society and rooting out drug dealers.