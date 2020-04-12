18 outlaws held, narcotics and valuables recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police have arrested 18 outlaws including six drug pushers from various areas of the city and recovered narcotics, wine, stolen bike and weapons from them, a police spokesman said.

Following directions and guidance of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar khan, police spokesperson said that renewed efforts were underway to curb bootlegging and drug peddling activities in the city.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has conducted special meetings with heads of police stations and directed them to accelerate efforts against anti-social elements.

SP (Saddar) Muhammad Omer Khan constituted a team under the supervision of SDPO Khalid Mehmood Awan including SHO Golra Sub-Inspector Shabbir Ahmed. This team arrested five accused Faisal Shahzad, Adnan, Suleman, Hamza Khan and Bilal involved in aerial firing and recovered one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from their possession.

Meanwhile CIA police team arrested four accused Zeshan, Hamza Haider, Hamad and Haider and recovered stolen motorbike from their possession. Tarnol police arrested three bootleggers namely Ishfaq, Rehman and Saad-ul-Rasheed and recovered wine from their possession.

Bhara Kahu police arrested a bootlegger namely Bilal Jabber and recovered nine wine bottles from him. Lohibher police arrested accused Javed involved in theft and recovered stolen valuables from him. Margalla police arrested two accused Aftab and Qaisar and recovered stolen valuables from their possession.

Noon police arrested a drug pusher namely Wali Sher and recovered 1220 grams hashish from him. Shahzad Town police arrested accused Aamir and recovered 2.200 kilogram hashish from him.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

He said that Islamabad Police would also safeguard its youth from various evils like use of drugs and ensure brighter future of them.

He said that it is the collective responsibility of the every person of the society to remain alert against those involve d in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.