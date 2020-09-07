18 outlaws held, narcotics, weapon recovered

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Islamabad police have arrested 18 outlaws and recovered narcotics, stolen bikes and weapons along with ammunition from their possession, a police spokesman on Monday said.

According to details, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has ordered all police officials to tighten noose around anti-social elements. Following the orders, DIG (Operations) Waqar-Ud-Din Syed directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.

SP (Sadar) Sarfraz Ahmed Virk constituted special teams under supervision of DSP Khalid Mahmood Awan, including SHO Tarnol Police station Sub- Inspector Alamgir Khan, ASI Zafar Iqbal along with others officials.

The police teams arrested three bike lifter identified as Akram Kashif and Kamran and recovered stolen motorbike from them. In another action the team arrested two accused Adnan khan and Hazrat Umer and recovered two 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from their possession.

Similarly Bani Gala police arrested accused Saddam Hussain and recovered 520 gram hashish. CIA police arrested accused Adnan Khalid and recovered 479 gram hashish from him.

Shams Colony police arrested accused Abdul Shakoor and recovered 12 liter wine from him. Shehzad Town Police held accused Suhail and recovered a 30 bore pistol. Khanna Police arrested accused Javed Hussain and recovered 32 bore pistol with ammunition. Nilore Police recovered a 30 bore pistol on the identification of an accused Sadaqat Hussain. Similarly, Koral Police arrested three accused Saqib, Muhammad Ahmed and Daood Gul and recovered a 30 bore pistol with ammunition besides 30 gram ice and 230 gram hashish.

Sihala Police arrested accused Imtiaz and recovered a 30 bore pistol and also nabbed another accused Umair Ahmed for selling petrol illegally.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation was underway.

During a special campaign against proclaimed offender the police teams arrested two criminals.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG Operations Waqar Ud Din Syed had appreciated overall performance of Police teams and announced commendation certificates along with cash rewards for policemen who arrested these criminals.