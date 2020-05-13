UrduPoint.com
18 Outlaws Held, Vehicle And Valuables Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 05:34 PM

Islamabad Police have arrested 18 outlaws including three members of a dacoit's gang and recovered snatched vehicle, valuables, narcotics and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said

According to details, a team of Tarnol police station arrested three members of a dacoit's gang involved in snatching vehicle, mobile phones, and other valuables at gun point from the citizens. The gangsters have been identified as Adnan, Nadeem and Hameed Khan and police recovered snatched vehicle and mobile phones from their possession.

Moreover, a team of CIA police nabbed three proclaimed offenders and recovered 1150 gram heroin and one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from their possession.

Meanwhile, Aabpara police arrested an Afghan national identified as Aziz residing illegally in the country. Khanna police arrested two drug peddlers namely Kamran and Waris Khan and recovered 785 grams hashish from their possession.

Lohibher police arrested a thief and recovered stolen mobile phones from him while another burglar identified as Naeem was held besides recovery of stolen property from him.

Separate cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them. During special crackdown against absconders, Islamabad police nabbed seven proclaimed offenders and court absconders from various area of the city.

