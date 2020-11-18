18 outlaws including nine drug pushers held

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police arrested 18 outlaws including nine drug pushers recovering huge cache of narcotics, wine and valuables from their custrody, a police spokesman Wednesday said.

A massive crackdown against drug pushers was underway across the city, following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed.

The performance of Station House Officers of all the police stations were being reviewed on daily basis, the spokesman added.

According to details, SP( City-Zone) Omer Khan constituted a special police team under the supervision of SHO Bhara Kahu police Station Shokat Aabbasi, Sub-inspectors, Muhammad Hanif, Fazal-Khaliq along with others that nabbed two drug dealers namely Ali Shabbir and Sulman Ali and recovered 4.130 kilogram hashish from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in supplying drugs at various areas of the city.

Similarly, SP (Saddar-Zone) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk constituted a special police team under the supervision of ASP Rana Abudul Wahab including SHO Shalimar police station Inspector Arshad Mehmood , SHO Ramana police station Sub-Inspectors Tariq Rauf, Mian Shahbaz, Asghar Naz and Muhammad Wajid that nabbed four accused including three drug pushers.

They were identified as Shakeel, Khalid Mehmood, Bilal Javed and Azher and recovered 1.730 kilogram hashish, 25 liters alcohol and stolen mobile phone from their possession and further investigation was underway.

Further–more Banigala police arrested two drug pushers namely Muhammad Faizan and Afzal and recovered 117 gram hashish and two wine bottles from their possession.

Aabpara police arrested accused Qasir Masih involved in illegally gas filling. Shams Colony police apprehended a drug peddler namely Mir Hakim Khan and recovered 120 gram hashish from him.

Sihala police arrested a suspect Imran Shokat and recovered138 gram hashish from him. Karachi company police recovered 120 liters alcohol, four cane, 100 empty bottles from a car registration no LF-193. While Golra police apprehended five accused Khan Syed, Muhammad Shafique, Sayaal Khan, Muhammad Hayat and Asmat-Ullah involved in theft case.

DIG (operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance of police teams and directed all police officials for high vigilance against drug pushers.