18 outlaws including six gamblers held in Islamabad

Islamabad Police Monday arrested 18 outlaws including six gamblers from various areas of the city and recovered narcotics, liquor, valuables and vehicle from them, a police spokesman Monday said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) : Islamabad Police Monday arrested 18 outlaws including six gamblers from various areas of the city and recovered narcotics, liquor, valuables and vehicle from them, a police spokesman Monday said.

He said Golra police arrested Ali and recovered two stolen cell phones from him. Bhara Kau police arrested a bootlegger identified as Ali and recovered five cans of beer from him while another accused Maroof Khan was held for possessing 30 bore pistol.

Tarnol police nabbed five accused identified as Kamran, Shujaat, Mazhar, Ramzan and Shaukat besides recovering of three 30 bore pistol, 7 MM rifle, ammunition and meat of dead chickens from them.

Ramana police nabbed Mohsin Raza and recovered 25 liter wine from him while a car lifter Shabbir was arrested red-handed when he was attempting to drive away a car from Sunday Bazaar.

Industrial Area police nabbed bike lifter Azeem and recovered stolen bike from him while Koral police nabbed a bootlegger Hafeez during patrolling besides recovery of 20 liter liquor from him.

Golra police raided at a gambling den in `Mohallah Mohra' and nabbed six gamblers besides recovery of stake money Rs26,000 from them.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.