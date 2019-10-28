UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

18 Outlaws Including Six Gamblers Held In Islamabad

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 07:41 PM

18 outlaws including six gamblers held in Islamabad

Islamabad Police Monday arrested 18 outlaws including six gamblers from various areas of the city and recovered narcotics, liquor, valuables and vehicle from them, a police spokesman Monday said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Islamabad Police Monday arrested 18 outlaws including six gamblers from various areas of the city and recovered narcotics, liquor, valuables and vehicle from them, a police spokesman Monday said.

He said Golra police arrested Ali and recovered two stolen cell phones from him. Bhara Kau police arrested a bootlegger identified as Ali and recovered five cans of beer from him while another accused Maroof Khan was held for possessing 30 bore pistol.

Tarnol police nabbed five accused identified as Kamran, Shujaat, Mazhar, Ramzan and Shaukat besides recovering of three 30 bore pistol, 7 MM rifle, ammunition and meat of dead chickens from them.

Ramana police nabbed Mohsin Raza and recovered 25 liter wine from him while a car lifter Shabbir was arrested red-handed when he was attempting to drive away a car from Sunday Bazaar.

Industrial Area police nabbed bike lifter Azeem and recovered stolen bike from him while Koral police nabbed a bootlegger Hafeez during patrolling besides recovery of 20 liter liquor from him.

Golra police raided at a gambling den in `Mohallah Mohra' and nabbed six gamblers besides recovery of stake money Rs26,000 from them.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

Related Topics

Dead Islamabad Police Vehicle Car Money Sunday From

Recent Stories

RAK, Pakistan discuss economic cooperation

57 seconds ago

NCEMA, UNDRR discuss cooperation

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets French FM

31 minutes ago

Shifa International Hospital vows to emphasize str ..

4 minutes ago

Ukraine to Implement WTO Decision on Dispute With ..

5 minutes ago

Slovak Police Discover 11 Unaccompanied Refugee Mi ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.