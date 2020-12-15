18 outlaws including six POs held, huge quantity of narcotics, weapons recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police on Tuesday arrested 18 outlaws including six proclaimed offenders from various areas of the city and recovered hashish, heroin, alcohol and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to details, Kohsar police arrested three accused namely Ishaq Khan, Shahid and Irfan Masih and recovered 1.400 kilogram hashish, 350 gram heroin and 20 liter alcohol from their possession.

Ramana police arrested accused Ghulam Noor and recovered 200 gram heroin from him.

Industrial-Area police apprehended two accused Junaid Masih and Shaukat Masih and recovered 260 gram hashish from their possession.

Shams colony police apprehended a drug peddler namely Nazar Ali and recovered 1050 gram hashish from him.

Shahzad Town police arrested accused Waqar and recovered 113 gram heroin from him.

Khanna police apprehended two accused Umair and Arslan and recovered 1.780 kilogram hashish, two Kalashnikovs, two 30 bore pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Koral police arrested two accused Zafar Iqbal and Idrees and recovered 500 gram heroin from their possession.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them. During special crackdown against absconders, Islamabad police nabbed six proclaimed offenders and court absconders from various area of the city.