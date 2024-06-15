Open Menu

18 Passengers Injured In Passenger Van Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published June 15, 2024 | 08:00 PM

18 passengers injured in passenger van accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) 18 passengers, including women and children, were injured on Saturday in Uthal, Lasbela after an overspeeding passenger van lost control and rolled over, a private channel reported.

The passenger van was going from Dadu to Awaran when it arrived at Uthal, near Lasbela the van lost control and rolled over, which resulted in the injuries of as many as 18 passengers, including women and children, according to the rescue official.

All the passengers were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Van Dadu Lasbela Awaran Uthal Women From

Recent Stories

Shopping off camel’s leg: Case registered agains ..

Shopping off camel’s leg: Case registered against unknown men instead of suspe ..

1 hour ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa narrowly defe ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa narrowly defeat Nepal

2 hours ago
 Saba Qamar mesmerizes fans with stunning black out ..

Saba Qamar mesmerizes fans with stunning black outfit

3 hours ago
 Imam at Grand Mosque in Makkah Calls for Unity Dur ..

Imam at Grand Mosque in Makkah Calls for Unity During Hajj Sermon

3 hours ago
 vivo V30 Captures the Thrill of the 2024 European ..

Vivo V30 Captures the Thrill of the 2024 European Cup™ Opening Ceremony as Off ..

4 hours ago
 Govt to collect Rs2116b from electricity consumers ..

Govt to collect Rs2116b from electricity consumers in FY2024-25

5 hours ago
NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha

NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha

8 hours ago
 Pakistan team to face changes after poor performan ..

Pakistan team to face changes after poor performance in ICC T20 World Cup 2024

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 June 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 June 2024

11 hours ago
 Govt stands with police against terrorism for dura ..

Govt stands with police against terrorism for durable peace: Balochistan Chief M ..

20 hours ago
 Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue

Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan