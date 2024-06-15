18 Passengers Injured In Passenger Van Accident
Umer Jamshaid Published June 15, 2024 | 08:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) 18 passengers, including women and children, were injured on Saturday in Uthal, Lasbela after an overspeeding passenger van lost control and rolled over, a private channel reported.
The passenger van was going from Dadu to Awaran when it arrived at Uthal, near Lasbela the van lost control and rolled over, which resulted in the injuries of as many as 18 passengers, including women and children, according to the rescue official.
All the passengers were shifted to a nearby hospital.
