18 Passengers Killed As Pilgrims Laden Bus Skidded Off Near Khuzdar

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 11:00 AM

18 passengers killed as pilgrims laden bus skidded off near Khuzdar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 18 pilgrims were died and several others were got serious injuries when in a bus they were traveling over-turned near Khuzdar on Friday morning.

According to details, Levies forces officials said, the ill-fated bus was on its way to Khuzdar from Larkana, where it was overturned at Bhalonk area of Khuzdar.

The driver of the vehicle had lost control while trying to avoid hitting a motorcycle, due to which the bus overturned, Rescue sources added.

The rescue teams soon after getting the information reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to Government Teaching Hospital and CMH Khuzdar. Electronic Channels reported.

