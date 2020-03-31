18 patients of coronavirus recovered in Sindh so far: Info Minister

Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing & Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that there were 18 corona virus infected patients in Sindh who had recovered so far, and those who recovered on Monday included the patients who had travel history of Dubai and Syria

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ):Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing & Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that there were 18 corona virus infected patients in Sindh who had recovered so far, and those who recovered on Monday included the patients who had travel history of Dubai and Syria.

In a statement on Monday, Nasir Shah also expressed the hope that after China, Pakistan would be the second country to get rid of coronavirus completely. "Be careful, stay at your homes, for yourself and for your loved ones, and others as the difficult time is about to pass, the Minister said.

He said that the chief minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah had appealed to the people of Pakistan including those living abroad to donate more to the Emergency Corona Fund of Sindh government and assist the government in the fight against the pandemic.

He said that donations can be deposited in Sindh Bank account number IBAN - PK75SIND000-3015594456100.

The account details for those in the USA and UK who want to donate to the Corona virus Emergency Fund of the Sindh government and want a tax exemption are "The I-care America Fund, Inc."On Account: Government of Sindh Corona virus Emergency Fund Bank of America Charles River Park, 161 Cambridge Street, Boston, MA02114Account Number - 223026206461 Routing Number - 026009593 Swift code - BOFAUS3N.

The Minister said that the government was considering various options to provide ration and cash to the affectees of lockdown and all the possible measures were in the final stages of implementation.

In this regard, the Sindh government was also launching a mobile registration system, through which all needy people would be registered first and then after verification the cash would be transferred to them through mobile cash transfer service, he said.

Telling about the verification process, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the services of the NADRA, Federal Board of Revenue, State Bank of Pakistan and the Federal Investigation Agency had been sought in this regard.

He said that only one person from a family would be registered and then the cash would be transferred on his mobile number.

The Minister for Information said that with the assistance of the FIA the data of all those people who travelled abroad would be obtained because the government knew that the poor people also went to perform Hajj and Umrah.

While the facility of account check would also be obtained from the State Bank of Pakistan so as to facilitate all those people who had less than Rs 10,000 in their account.

He said that soon this registration process would be completed and cash transfer would be initiated to all the needy people.