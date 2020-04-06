UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

18 People Brought To Quarantine Center In Islamia University Of Bahawalpur (IUB)

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 05:33 PM

18 people brought to quarantine center in Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB)

As many as 18 people were put at Quarantine Center set up at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :As many as 18 people were put at Quarantine Center set up at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB).

These 18 people had recently travelled from abroad and were kept at Dera Ghazi Khan quarantine centre before coming to Bahawalpur. All of these 18 belong to Bahawalpur. All the necessary arrangements have been done for the people being kept in quarantine.

