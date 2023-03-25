UrduPoint.com

18 Police Inspectors Transferred, Appointed As Acting DSPs In Hazara Region

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2023 | 07:12 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :After the implementation of the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) verdict regarding out-of-turn promotion in the police department, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Tahir Ayub Khan Saturday promoted Sub Inspectors (SI) to the next grade and appointed acting Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) in various districts of the region.

According to the details, the DIG Hazara not only promoted many SIs to Inspector but also issued transfer orders for 18 Inspector. Police Inspectors of Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram and Kohistan have been appointed as acting DSPs.

After the demotion of police officers in the Hazara division following the court's verdict, DIG Hazara notified 18 police officers of eight districts of the region during the second phase of transfers.

The SP Investigation Kohistan has been transferred and appointed as acting DSP Havelian, DSP Havelian Inspector Muhammad Sajjad has been transferred as acting DSP headquarters Haripur, Inspector Fida has been transferred from Haripur and deputed as acting DSP Jadba.

Inspector Iftikhar who was working as DSP Haripur has been appointed as acting DSP headquarters in Abbottabad, and Inspector Gulzar has been transferred from Abbottabad to Battagram as acting DSP Battagram.

